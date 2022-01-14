Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 153.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 323,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,681,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

