D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $69,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 85,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,557,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 45,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.73. 10,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The company has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

