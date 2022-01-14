Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX):

1/14/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $100.00.

1/13/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00.

1/12/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $100.00.

12/27/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate’s performance is benefitting from strong adoption of its mass capacity storage solutions driven by healthy cloud data center demand. Recovery in enterprise and video and image applications (VIA) markets and the uptake of its mass capacity solutions in the edge computing vertical augur well. The company is gaining from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products and 18 TB along with ramping of 20 TB drives. The company’s dividend and share buyback plan is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The Legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of weakness in IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Supply chain disruptions and increases in costs (freight and logistics) due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion.”

STX stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,938. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

