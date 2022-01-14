ichi.farm Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00074915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.92 or 0.07621272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,897.40 or 1.00012355 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00068385 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

