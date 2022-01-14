DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $4.18 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $1,039.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003295 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010421 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,621,853 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.