thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

TKAMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

