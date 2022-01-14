Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.48.

Shares of AAP traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.41. 3,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,389. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

