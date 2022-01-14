Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 338.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 331,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 286,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

