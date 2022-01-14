Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 4.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.96 and last traded at $65.80. 10,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,313,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,874,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

