Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 210,917 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $785.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

