IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.49. 20,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.