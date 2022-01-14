Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,714,932 shares.The stock last traded at $11.48 and had previously closed at $11.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is -327.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

