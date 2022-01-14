IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,394. The company has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

