Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.74. 108,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

