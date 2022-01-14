Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $127.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.25.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,841.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.