Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Expands By 2,405.1%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 2,405.1% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ilika stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 277,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,770. Ilika has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.
About Ilika
