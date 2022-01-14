Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Expands By 2,405.1%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 2,405.1% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ilika stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 277,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,770. Ilika has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

About Ilika

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

