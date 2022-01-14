Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Increases By 1,811.1%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 1,811.1% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $19.81. 31,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,310. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Get Rightmove alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTMVY. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.