LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $8.56

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.30. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1,143 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,575,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,717,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

