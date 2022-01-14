Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 107,468 shares.The stock last traded at $18.36 and had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $557.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

