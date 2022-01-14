OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $17.53

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $17.02. OLO shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 4,314 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $6,171,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,658 shares of company stock worth $19,250,712.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $2,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.