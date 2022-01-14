Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,039.27. The stock had a trading volume of 674,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,548,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,061.95 and its 200-day moving average is $868.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.