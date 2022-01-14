Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 37,875 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,875 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,817. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.62.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

