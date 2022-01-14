Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.0949 on Top Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $166,953.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00062690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.22 or 0.07620604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,994.25 or 1.00097902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068269 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HORDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.