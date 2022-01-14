Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $152.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.23.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.70. 11,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,059,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,227,766,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

