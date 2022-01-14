Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

MQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 69,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,833. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $138,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

