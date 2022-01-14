Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,450 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 3.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $104,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

RACE traded down $5.83 on Friday, reaching $245.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,245. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.67 and its 200 day moving average is $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.