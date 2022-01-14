BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report sales of $590.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.00 million and the highest is $595.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $554.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,266. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.43.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

