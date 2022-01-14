German American Bancorp Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

German American Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

AMGN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

