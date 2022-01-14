Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,504 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. 9,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,506. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

