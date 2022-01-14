Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 9,891 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 234.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 99,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 196.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 67,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

