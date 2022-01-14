AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 266,842 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of TC Energy worth $110,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 131,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,396. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

