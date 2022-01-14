Pier Capital LLC Sells 65,662 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,662 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Sprout Social worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.65. 31,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,184. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

