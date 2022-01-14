Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,368,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,625 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $154,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,789. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

