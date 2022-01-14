Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,992 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after buying an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,320. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,875 shares of company stock worth $1,501,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

