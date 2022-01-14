ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 165.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.84. 21,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

