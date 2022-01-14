Pier Capital LLC Purchases 38,996 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Itron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Itron worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after buying an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after buying an additional 69,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,893. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

