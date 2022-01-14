Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,472 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $117.89. 42,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

