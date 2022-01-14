Pier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $117.79. 18,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,235. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $225.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,028 shares of company stock worth $7,691,380 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

