Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SCU traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,832. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.