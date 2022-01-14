Pier Capital LLC Buys 257,837 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 150.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429,138 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,837 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.27. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 in the last quarter.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

