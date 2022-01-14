Pier Capital LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,943,000 after acquiring an additional 112,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

