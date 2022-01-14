Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,388. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

