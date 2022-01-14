AGF Investments America Inc. Acquires 1,840 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 4.0% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after acquiring an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,383,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,074,000 after acquiring an additional 314,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $8.94 on Friday, hitting $149.63. The stock had a trading volume of 39,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

