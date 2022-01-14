Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Stantec comprises 2.1% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned about 0.19% of Stantec worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,547. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

