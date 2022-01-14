Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,148 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 232,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 59,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 70,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,816 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.59. 264,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,423. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

