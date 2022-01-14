Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,527 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Carrier Global worth $99,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

