Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 350 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $49,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 84.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Baxter International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 123,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

