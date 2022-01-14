Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $720,441.22 and approximately $12,925.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bob's Repair Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob's Repair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

