Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 0.6% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $813,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,573 shares of company stock valued at $46,543,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.45. 361,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

