Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,087 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of NetEase worth $199,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NetEase by 8.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 133,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NetEase by 18.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,179,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,761,000 after buying an additional 185,040 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 38.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NetEase by 65.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NetEase by 104.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $102.34. 33,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. CLSA reduced their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

